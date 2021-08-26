Soulstice, the Dark Souls-esque action-RPG from Reply Games Studio and Modus Games, has got a new trailer during today's Future Games Show Powered by AMD.

First revealed at E3 this year, this new look at the game gives us a greater understanding of both the game's action and its central duo, Briar and Lute, alongside a 2022 release date. Briar and Lute are sisters who have merged into a singular entity, a "chimera", which is a living weapon that is the only hope of ridding the Kingdom of Keidas from a demonic invasion. Both characters are voiced by Stefanie Joosten, who is best known for her work as Quiet in MGS 5, and she brings a strong presence to the trailer, as we learn about the torment the pair have been through.

While Briar is a taciturn warrior, Lute is a spirit who floats by her side and you'll be utilizing each sister's distinct abilities in taking on the many disgusting creatures that are invading Keidas.

And, as you would fairly expect from a game that is clearly influenced by Dark Souls, some of the creatures will be imposing bosses who will be testing our skill, although having Briar's melee skills and Lute's more mystical abilities should make for a fairer fight than what we'd usually expect. Learning how to combine their powers when taking on the demonic foes in the game is going to be key when it comes to coming through unscathed.

Soulstice is heading to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022, and you can wishlist Soulstice on Steam now.