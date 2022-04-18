Sonic Origins has been been rated internationally

We could be inching closer than ever to a Sonic Origins announcement, if a newly-unearthed international rating is to be believed.

The Game Rating and Administration Committee of South Korea (H/T VGC) has given the PC version of Sonic Origins an All Ages rating. Additionally, a new piece of key art and the game's logo (spotted by GBATemp) has apparently leaked via the PlayStation Network's backend.

Sonic Origins cover image leaked via PSN

Sonic Origins is a retro compilation that gathers Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Sonic & Knuckles into one release for fans of classic Sonic to enjoy in a single package.

In addition to a 16:9 widescreen presentation, the games will include several improvements in the vein of modder Christian Whitehead's Sonic releases, and will run on Retro Engine, created by Whitehead for the mobile versions of each game. Plus, this new key art is absolutely adorable. It's very much in step with the retro Sonic revivals we've seen as of late.

This is the first peep we've heard about Sonic Origins since its initial May 2021 announcement during Sega's Sonic Central presentation. Now that it's been rated, with key art surfacing, it looks like we'll be hearing more very soon. That could mean a release date is also on the horizon, but we'll have to be a little more patient in the interim.

In other news in the Sonic realm, the open-world Sonic Frontiers is still scheduled for a holiday 2022 debut. It's poised to be "an experience like never before," according to the official description, though there's still a ways to go before we see more of that entry in the Sonic saga.

