First look at The Simpsons new Treehouse of Horror episode inspired by The Silence of the Lambs

It's almost Halloween and that can only mean one thing, The Simpsons' new Treehouse of Horror episode is on its way – and now, we have a first look at what the 2023 entry entails.

Just like almost every other Treehouse of Horror, this year's episode will be split into three parts. For season 35, though, Matt Groening and his gang are bringing audiences something extra special, with one section inspired by Jonathan Demme's iconic movie The Silence of the Lambs.

The official synopsis (per Bloody Disgusting ) reads: "After Bart is turned into an NFT, Marge fights through the blockchain to rescue her son. To track down a gruesome serial killer, Lisa turns to a murderer from her past. An outbreak transforms Springfielders into a plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs."

In one of the images, which you can see below, Marge wanders through a virtual maze. Elsewhere, Homer is up to his usual tricks chasing giant donuts, while a grown-up Lisa sits across from Springfield's most renowned criminal Sideshow Bob. That final section is believed to be the one that's spoofing The Silence of the Lambs, which starring Anthony Hopkins as soft-spoken cannibal Hannibal Lecter.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Last year, fans of the animation were truly spoiled when Fox released two Halloween episodes for season 34, a usual three-parter and a stand-alone parody of Stephen King's IT. Given the latter's success, it's hardly surprising that the show has decided to take on another horror film.

Simpsons fans looking for a fright, however, will have to be patient, as Treehouse of Horror 35 isn’t scheduled to premiere until the beginning of November, days after the end of the Halloween season.

Treehouse of Horror XXXIV will premiere on Fox on November 5, and be available to stream on Hulu the day after. You can watch all previous Treehouse of Horror episodes on Disney Plus right now. For more scary Simpsons fun check out our list of every Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episode, ranked from worst to best.