Silver Age Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and X-Men launch the Marvel Remasterworks collection

Marvel Comics has a storied history, much of which has been preserved in special edition reprint collections across the decades. In 1987, the publisher released its first Masterwork editions to celebrate three iconic titles from the Silver Age: Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and X-Men.

It has since released 330 volumes of the Marvel Masterworks series and starting next year, Marvel will start reprinting the earliest ones with new material included.

Launching in spring 2023, just in time for the X-Men's 60th anniversary, the House of Ideas will publish three volumes of Marvel Remasterworks: The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1, The Fantastic Four Vol. 1, and The X-Men Vol. 1. Each hardcover volume will have improved restoration of these Silver Age titles and bonus material including original art, cover galleries, house ads, essays, and creator bios.

Marvel has already teased scans of original art from Amazing Fantasy #15 to be included in the Spider-Man hardcover, which will also collect issues #1-10 of the seminal title. Fantastic Four and X-Men will likewise collect the first 10 issues of each series.

Readers will also get the opportunity to choose between two covers for each volume of Marvel Remasterworks, or collect them all. Marvel is only doing a single printing of each title, though it hasn't specified how many copies will be available in total.

Check out the covers below.

Marvel Masterworks: The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 will be released in May 2023, with Marvel Masterworks: The Fantastic Four Vol. 1 hitting shelves in June 2023 and Marvel Masterworks: The X-Men Vol. 1 following in July.