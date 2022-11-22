Seafaring roguelite Ship of Fools just celebrated its launch with a new trailer at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022.

In an attempt to counter the upcoming Aquapocalypse brought about by the Everlasting Storm, you'll set sail - either solo or with a friend in online or local co-op - aboard the Stormstrider, your valiant (if slightly cobbled-together) ship.



Team17's pirate adventure launches today. That's right, the same day as the Golden Joystick Awards, November 22, 2022.

You'll need to use that ship to chart your way across the Archipelago that makes up your home, evading monsters and fighting off enemies who try to board your ship. To help with that, you'll have to jump between jobs as you progress; at one moment you might be manning the cannons, another mending the damage that a stray tentacle might have done to your hull. With each run, each Fool will help out with their own heirloom - Shelbie's soothing shell increases fire rate, but Finley's handy hat offers extra rewards every time you repair Stormstrider. Those heirlooms and a robust upgrade system help contribute to an endlessly replayable experience as you unlock new items and new Fools in your attempt to turn back the Aquapocalypse.

Today's launch comes off the back of an excellent showing at the MEGAMIGS awards in Canada, where it claimed prizes for best audio and music, best art direction artistic achievement, and best game design. To celebrate launch, Ship of Fools is available at a 10% release discount - you'll be able to play for 10% off on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam until November 29.

