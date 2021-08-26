Serial Cleaners has a new release window, as revealed in the Future Games Show Powered by AMD. In a new trailer that showcased some of the dirty work you'll be cleaning up, the action puzzler is now targeting an early 2022 release window.

Outside of the release date shift, we also got a glimpse of the moody '90s-inspired world the four cleaners will be tidying up, with this trailer focusing on Bob. A self-described problem-solver, Bob Leaner tells us over a jazzy score about how he goes about his business of cleaning up crime scenes.

We see him inspecting a bloody apartment, with bodies littering dank hallways and every floor painted in a vivid shed of red, before getting to work returning this place to a pristine condition. Well, pristine is maybe putting too strong a word on it, but certainly, one where it's not obvious a lot of murder has happened here.

Complicating matters are two police officers who come in and discover the grizzly scene. This gives Bob extra pressure as he sneaks around them while using his trusty hoover to remove the stains across the area. In another slick move, we also see how blood can be used to your cleaner's advantage, by sliding along to help move through the level quicker. Just be sure to bin those shoes afterward, Bob.

This isn't the first time we've seen Serial Cleaners at a Future Game Show, as it was the headline announcement from our very first showcase last August and we've been dying - just not in the same way as the people in-game, of course - to learn more about it since.

Serial Cleaners is due to release in early 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You can wishlist it on Steam today.