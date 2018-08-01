Secretlab Omega 2018 gaming chair review: 'Remarkable levels of comfort, quality, and durability'

A great high-end chair that's one of the most comfortable you'll ever own, whether you're gaming in it or not

If you’re in need of a comfortable, high quality gaming chair for those marathon Fornite sessions or a cozy computer chair to lounge in while you study or work, Singaporean startup Secretlab has you covered. The brainchild of two young gamers and entrepreneurs, Secretlab came out of the gate swinging a few years ago with a line of premium gaming chairs that delivered remarkable levels of comfort, quality, and durability. The 2018 version of the Omega, available in Stealth or Classic editions, further improves on that legacy, and is one of the best gaming chairs on the market.

Secretlab Omega 2018 - Construction

Straight out of the box, the chair feels sturdy and well made. The component pieces are substantial and heavy, but assembly was easy enough with the included guide and accompanying videos. I was able to get the chair built inside of twenty minutes, and it comes with some welcome additional screws and an Allen key/screwdriver combo so you won’t be scrambling to find tools while you’re putting it together.

The individual pieces feel like they were created with a remarkable level of care and attention to detail. The seat and backrest are swathed in smooth, taut black leather over a layer of padded foam. The chair molds to and supports your body well, especially when paired with the included neck pillow and lumbar pad. Sitting in the Omega, even during long sessions, it’s easy to get cozy enough that you forget about the chair and can focus exclusively on what you’re doing/playing.

Secretlab Omega 2018 - Adjustability

A large part of why the chair is so comfy is the surprising range of adjustability. There are the standard levers for height and tilting the backrest, but the Omega also allows you to set the angle of the seat independently. It also features some very, ahem, handy ‘4D’ armrest controls that let you slide them forward, rotate them toward or away from your body, or adjust their height.

Finding the perfect settings for your body is intuitive and then you never need to fiddle with the controls again. Each lever and button is solidly made, particularly the firm lever for adjusting the backrest. Leaning the chair all the way back with the hydraulic tilt makes you feel like you're on the edge of tipping over, but the chair stays upright even at the most extreme angles.

Secretlab Omega 2018 - Design

While it may not fit into a traditional office, the Omega is stylish, with bold red stitching and textured leather panels on the Stealth offsetting the dominant matte black. The Classic model retains the same red stitch work, but those textured panels are a vivid white. Both are eye-catching, though the giant gold omega symbol and Secretlab logo are a bit garish.

The angular design of the backrest and wings recall its heritage, designed to mimic the seat of a race car. It's a tall, lean looking chair that's largely free of unnecessary flourishes or extraneous controls, which gives it an elegant profile.

Overall - should you buy it?

As gaming chairs go, the Omega isn’t cheap, but you could easily spend more on some other gaming specific chairs, and certainly on a high-end office chair, which is the category the Omega seems built to compete in. While its aesthetics may be tailored for gamers, its build quality easily rivals chairs that cost hundreds more. It's one of the most comfortable chairs I’ve ever sat in and, if you can afford, worth the price tag.