Save $350 on this MSI Sword RTX 3060 gaming laptop today

As we enter February and our bank accounts begin to recover from the chaos of Christmas and the dry spell that is January, we're once again coming across some fantastic gaming laptop deals. One in particular that caught our eye was an MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop from Best Buy that has just seen its price drop drastically.

As part of Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' selection, this MSI Sword gaming laptop – which arrives with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and 1TB SSD – is currently available for $999.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. It's still not commonplace to find a gaming laptop with these specs under a grand, so this is a great deal. More so because Best Buy slashed the cost from $1,349.99, representing a 25% discount or $350 saving.

This immediately struck us as one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals on the market right now. Not only because you are taking away a 1TB SSD and that RTX 3060 but because it's running on an Intel Core i7 processor along with Windows 11 and a free month of Xbox Game Pass thrown in for free. That's good value for money in our books.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

(opens in new tab) MSI Sword gaming laptop| $1,349.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $350 - Best Buy has reduced the price of this MSI Sword gaming laptop by more than 25%, bringing it down to under $1,000. That's a great price for the specs and one month of Xbox Game Pass for free. Features: 15.6-inch screen, 144hz, Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD, 16GB memory, Black, Windows 11

More of today's best gaming laptop deals