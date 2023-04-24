Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: 'a stunning and fluid experience'

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is undoubtedly the very best Android smartphone in early 2023 and surprisingly, one of the best gaming phones too.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra recently launched to much acclaim but what you might not realize is that it's, on the sly, one of the best gaming phones money can buy. Starting at $1199, it's practically double the cost of the more gaming focused Redmagic 8 Pro. But, that price gets you the latest and greatest Snapdragon Gen 2 processor, an unmatched 120Hz AMOLED display and a camera system no other phone can match. Most importantly though, it doesn't look anywhere near as dorky as any gaming phone out right now.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Display 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz (1440 x 3088) Battery 5,000mAh Cameras 200MP wide, 10MP periscope telephoto, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front Operating system Android 13 Dimensions 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm Weight 234g IP rating IP68

Design and Features

The Samsung S23 Ultra maintains the same minimalist, sleek design of its predecessor, reminiscent of the Bauhaus school of design. Made of premium metal and glass, it comes in eight colorways, although four of them are exclusive to Samsung's online store.

Compared to the S22 Ultra, the side rails and display of the S23 Ultra are flatter, which makes it easier to hold. However, the phone is still quite heavy at 233g, and this may cause some strain on the user's hands. The power and volume buttons are located a little too high up on the right side of the phone, frustrating one-handed use.

(Image credit: Future)

The combination of materials used ensures the S23 Ultra can withstand most casual knocks and drops but it is not completely impervious to damage so a case is recommended.

The highlight of the phone is undoubtedly the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The colors are vibrant, and the OLED technology gives those deep, inky blacks. The resolution is a staggering 3088 x 1400 Quad HD+, and text appears beautifully rendered for easy reading while the high refresh rate means that the UI is smooth and fluid.

The signature S-Pen is tucked away in the bottom rail of the phone and it's a powerful tool that can be used for writing, drawing, and even remotely controlling the camera. However, I bet most users will quickly forget about its existence after the first few weeks of ownership.

(Image credit: Future)

The five lense camera system on the S23 Ultra is also noteworthy, capable of taking massive 200MP RAW photos and even zoom up to 100 times. The phone can also shoot slow-motion FHD video at 960fps or 8K 30fps video, making it suitable for both casual Instagram shooters and serious content creators.

Finally, the S23 Ultra comes with Samsung DEX, which allows you to convert the phone into a veritable desktop computer. This can be done via USB-C or wirelessly, and the phone acts as a touchpad. You can also connect a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse for better accessibility.

Performance

Benchmarks Geekbench ML - 542 3D Mark Wildlife Extreme - 3,753

Powering the S23 Ultra is a specially tuned version of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 paired with 8/ 12GB of RAM and fast flash storage in 256GB, 512GB or 1TB options. This processing power makes the S23 Ultra fly through everything with ease and it can keep several apps in memory without reloading which is perfect for multitasking.

More importantly, this combination of specs makes the S23 Ultra perfect for gaming. Scores in Geekbench and 3DMark Wildlife Extreme were top of the charts. Thermal performance is great too with the phone barely becoming noticeably warm under load.

(Image credit: Future)

In practice, gaming is a stunning and fluid experience. I took some time to play Genshin Impact, arguably the ‘Can it run Crysis’ mobile game of our time. The game run beautifully at the highest settings without any stuttering or slowdown averaging 50-60fps. Diablo Immortal likewise run beautifully and satiated my Diablo IV cravings.

The real test was something more competitive and fast paced like CoD Mobile and PUBG. Both games run flawlessly with great response and fluidity in the gunplay.

Xbox Cloud gaming also worked very well on the Ultra, helped along by its improved Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity. The touch controls were easier to use thanks to the bigger, higher resolution display but I strongly suggest pairing an external controller to the phone. Even better, use Samsung DEX to play the games on your big screen TV for a console like experience.

With all that gaming, battery life would be a concern but the S23’s 5000mAh battery easily keeps it alive for a full day and more. I consistently averaged two days of moderate use before the phone needed a charge. Charging was also ridiculously fast, going from empty to 50% in under 20 min.

Should you buy the Samsung S23 Ultra?

(Image credit: Future)

Obviously, don’t buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just for gaming since there are cheaper phones like the $649 RedMagic 8 Pro if that's all you want. However, if you want a completely well rounded smartphone that you can do your spreadsheets on, shoot a Cannes short film and slay Diablo's minions, it’s hard to think of a better phone to buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra is the rare unicorn of a device that gets so much more right than wrong. Great build, amazing cameras, exceptional performance in work and games and a guaranteed all day battery life make this one of the best smartphones ever made.

How we tested the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

I moved my sim from my iPhone 14 Pro Max into the S23 Ultra and used it as my only device for the period of a month. I took a ton of photos and videos to really stretch the cameras. I watched an ungodly number of hours of Instagram reels, YouTube and TikTok as well as doing all my email, banking and news feeds. I played a number of different games like Genshin Impact, Diablo Immortal, CoD Mobile as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming.

