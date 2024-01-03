Saltburn sickos can now buy a 'Jacob Elordi's bath water' candle from that infamous scene

There's only one film that's been dominating the internet over the festive holidays and that's Saltburn, the latest movie from Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell.

Following its theatrical release last November, Amazon Prime Video then made it available for streaming in the days building up to Christmas, as a present for their subscribers - which was perfect for inappropriate family viewing over the holiday season. But that isn't the only Saltburn gift that has hit the market recently as a candle company has created something we can only really describe as truly special.

Even if you haven't seen Saltburn yet, you are surely aware of the infamous bath tub scene that people can't stop talking about. Viewers watched in astonishment as Barry Keoghan's Oliver drank the bath water Felix (Jacob Elordi) masturbated in only mere minutes beforehand - yes, it's still burned into my memory and will never leave.

Unsurprisingly the jaw-dropping moment has caught the attention of the internet - even Prime Video themselves has got in on the action by tweeting a still from the scene with the caption 'boy dinner'. Just brilliant!

(Image credit: LuxCandleCorner / Etsy)

Now LuxCandleCorner have played their card by releasing the 'Jacob Elordi's Bath Water Candle' which immortalises the scene. To the disappointment of sickos everywhere, it isn't actually made from the bath water, but instead captures what it would smell like, which for them is sea salt and orchid, amongst other fragrances.

And that somehow isn't the only one available to buy - if you really want to commit and build a collection, there are several others over at Etsy including a candle that has "rich, soft scents of saffron and bergamot mixed with a heady, full-bodied masculine musk". Delightful!

Now we just need a candle to capture the even more shocking graveyard scene and the Saltburn sicko experience to do Keoghan's Oliver proud would be complete.

Saltburn is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. Check out our interview with director Emerald Fennell.

