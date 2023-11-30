Russell T Davies teases new Doctor Who villain The Goblin King and a cameo from Davina McCall

The BBC has released brand new images from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special, with showrunner Russell T Davies teasing the series' newest villain.

The special, titled The Church on Ruby Road, marks Ncuti Gatwa's first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor. Millie Gibson is set to make her debut as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s companion. The new cast also includes Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry, and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. Davina McCall is also set to make a cameo as herself.

"From Day One in this job, I wanted Doctor Who back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina, and the Goblin King, I hope it’s a feast for all the family!" Davies said in a statement.

"It is beyond an honor to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti’s first episode as the new Doctor. It was such an extraordinary experience and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can’t wait for everyone to see it!” said McCall.

Per the official synopsis, The Church on Ruby Road episode sees the Fifteenth Doctor "come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday. Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together."

Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road is set to premiere on December 25 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6:30 pm, followed by Special Two: Wild Blue Yonder – which features David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.