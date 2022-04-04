Runescape dev wants to incorporate a "BioWare style of storytelling" in the future

Runescape developer Jagex has said it wants to incorporate a more "BioWare style of storytelling" in future updates of the game.

In an interview with VG247 , product director Matt Casey and senior game designer Tim Fletcher discussed the recently finished Elder God Wars saga and revealed that one of the team’s aspirations for the long-running MMO-RPG is to "get RuneScape up there with the big fantasy IPs" in terms of storytelling.

In particular, Fletcher expressed an interest in taking a page out of Dragon Age and Mass Effect developer BioWare’s book by saying: "We want to get more involved in the politics of the humans and we’ve been looking at a sort of Bioware style of storytelling where companions and characters play a larger part."

In the same interview, Fletcher also explained that the Runescape team at Jagex "changed the way we deliver story quite a lot last year," he goes on to explain that previously, RuneScape was divided into different areas, "We’d release a boss, then a quest would come out that had nothing to do with that boss, then 2 years later another quest would follow up on that quest. It was scattered."

Fletcher continues, "last year we focused on delivering a much more tightly paced narrative that wove through most of the content we released."

In other Runescape news, earlier this year it was revealed that Jagex’s MMO will be getting a board game and tabletop RPG this year. The board game is being developed by Steamforged Games (who previously adapted the Horizon Zero Dawn board game ) and will arrive on Kickstarter later this year. As for the tabletop RPG, this will be going straight to retail and will be compatible with the current edition of D&D. So Runescape fans should keep an eye for those two.