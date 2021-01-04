Runescape 20th anniversary kicks off with the Grand Party event and nostalgic quests

Iconic fantasy MMO Runescape celebrated its 20th anniversary today, January 4, and developer Jagex will roll out some nostalgic events throughout the year as part of "one of the [game's] most content-rich years ever."

The main version of Runescape is getting a new event called The Grand Party today, featuring beloved NPCs like the random event Sandwich Lady and the party hat-wearing Wise Old Man. The Grand Party will dish out a suite of buffs, as well as an anniversary cape and outfit. More anniversary content will arrive throughout the year as part of the four-part questline Once Upon a Time, which Jagex describes as "a celebratory romp through Runescape's past, present, and a glimpse of its future." This will start on January 25, and will run alongside the Elder Gods arc planned for the year.

Speaking of Runescape's past: Old School Runescape, the alternate and proudly retro version of the game, is also getting some anniversary content. Starting this Wednesday, January 6, OSRS players can team up with the Green Gnome Child for "a trek through the original haunts of RuneScape to unlock the Realm of Memories and battle with demons and dragons, complete with rewards including a 20th Anniversary Cloak and a Gnome Child dedication for player-owned home chapels." I choose to believe that this is Jagex's plan to officially enshrine one of the game's most recognizable (and memed) characters, and I'm not taking questions at this time.

Outside of the games themselves, Jagex will also release some anniversary merch, and for me the headliner is a gold vinyl pressing for 24 hand-picked Runescape songs, including the one and only Sea Shanty 2. Additionally, comics publisher Dark Horse is partnering with the studio for an illustrated history of the game's first two decades.