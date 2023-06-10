Ruffy and the Riverside makes a smart game out of copy and paste

Ruffy and the Riverside is making a smart game out of the simple act of copying and pasting, and there's a brand new trailer thanks to the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel.

Technically Ruffy the bear is capable of swapping things, but all of which with the aim of saving the Riverside village from certain chaos thanks to a villain called Groll.

It's not just a case of moving things around either, Ruffy is capable of making major changes in the world like swapping a waterfall for climbable vines, the sun for the moon, or a stone wall for a crumbling ruin. There's no obstacle that can't be overcome if you can figure out how to swap something more helpful into place.

This is an open world game too, so you're going to be swapping all over the joint in your attempt to take down Groll and his henchmen. You'll make friends along the way too, including a sassy bee called Pip, Sir Eddler the mole, and Minna the owl, all of which can give you additional abilities alongside that super handy swap.

Plus, with sidequests to discover alongside your main focus, you'll meet plenty of people that need Ruffy's help. If you're feeling really creative, you can even meet someone called Pix who'll help you design your very own textures to swap into the game.

Ruffy and the Riverside is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch this winter, but you can wishlist it on Steam right now. The game will also be coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles at a later date.

