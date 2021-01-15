Rooster Teeth hit RWBY crossing over with the Justice League

The heroes of the Rooster Teeth animated series RWBY are teaming up with some of the most popular heroes ever, the Justice League, in a new seven-issue event book from DC revealed in the just-released DC April 2021 solicitations.

Picking up from the 2019-2020 RWBY limited series from DC, RWBY/Justice League will feature an all-new version of Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman that are residents of RWBY's universe - known as the Remnant.

(Image credit: Mirka Andolfo (DC))

"The DC Universe and the world of RWBY collide in this new miniseries! Discover the Bruce Wayne, Clark Kent, and Diana Prince of Remnant as Team RWBY comes face-to-face with new versions of DC’s paragons of justice," reads DC's solicitation for RWBY/Justice League #1. "A new Grimm is running rampant around the island of Patch, and Ruby and Yang must team up with a young farm boy to stop it! Meanwhile, Blake meets a mysterious woman who’s appeared on Menagerie, but what is her purpose? And why does she act like she hasn’t been around modern society?"

Marguerite Bennett, who wrote the 2019 RWBY limited series DC published, returns here - with artist Aneke working alongside her. Bennett's RWBY artist Mirka Andolfo has segued over to draw covers for the seven-issue event.

This is part of a broader partnership with Rooster Teeth and DC's parent company WarnerMedia. DC has also produced a comic book series based on another Rooster Teeth cartoon, Gen: Lock.

RWBY/Justice League #1 (of 7) goes on sale on April 27.

RWBY/Justice League will be available simultaneously in print and digitally. Check out Newsarama's list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.