Rodriguez and Trejo talk up Machete

It’s been a long time coming for Robert Rodriguez and Danny Trejo’s Machete , first glimpsed as a faux trailer in movie double-whammy Grindhouse .

But only now, mere months before its Stateside release in April, are we learning just how far back Rodriguez’s plans for a Trejo-starring mash-up stretch.

Speaking to IGN during a Predators set visit, Trejo revealed that Machete is actually very much a child of the ‘90s.

“Everybody thinks that Machete came out of a trailer, but it didn't,” Trejo stated. “Robert told me that he wanted to do this movie called Machete when we were doing Desperado . If you look at the character in Machete , it is a metamorphosis. He kind of moulded this character of Machete.

“I think it's gonna be one of his best. And I'm not just saying that ’cause I'm the lead; it's just a great movie. I think everybody's gonna walk away from that movie with some opinion!”

And now that he’s finally been able to shrug on those killer leathers, Trejo’s definitely not going to let the character go easy. “We want Machete , Machete Kills , and Machete Kills Again ,” he says. “That's mine and Robert's standards, you know? Every time I text him, he'll text me back, ' Machete 2 , coming up!'”

Rodriguez, meanwhile, confirmed that editing on the film is taking place right now, while he is penning the film’s score. “It's going really terrific. It looks really great.”

As for Sin City 2 ? Don’t expect it any time soon. “We still talk about doing that as early as later next year, but I haven’t gotten into that yet,” admits Rodriguez. “I know Frank [Miller] wants to do it, I know I wanna do it and its always sort of time permitting.”

