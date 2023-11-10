Resistor combines explosive racing action with role-playing adventure, and we've just received our first look at gameplay during this year's Golden Joystick Awards powered by Intel.

This new trailer showcases the outlandish vehicular combat you'll be engaging in during races, as you 360 spin to take out your rivals while jumping and flipping to evade any obstacles or incoming threats. As the footage cycles through various environments, it's clear that you'll be choosing your own route to traverse each location, performing stunts from ramps, and negotiating precarious paths to reach your goal.

Each of these changes of scenery are marked by your car disassembling and being rebuilt into a completely different vehicle type, showcasing the high level of customization available as you gather and install a wide range of parts to truly make your ride your own.

Alongside all of this racing, you also have the 'Car'PG element of Resistor, where you must guide main character Aster through a dystopian future where governments have collapsed and corporations have built exclusive walled cities to keep their chosen citizens in luxury – a far cry from the harsh life you currently endure in the desert wasteland outside.

Your mother is sick, and there's only one way to get her the help she needs – winning the annual racing tournament by completing a series of deadly races set up by the corporations in order to secure permanent citizenship and gain access to the cities. However, as you dig deeper you discover that life inside those walls may not be so great after all, so if you want to make real change then you'll have to fight to bring down the system that has everyone trapped.

Resistor is still in early development but is already looking promising despite the release date being a way off, and it will be heading towards PC via Steam and Epic, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. To stay up to date with progress you can wishlist the game on Steam now and receive future updates.

If you want to see more excellent games from today's Golden Joystick Awards, then check out the Golden Joystick Awards Steam sale page