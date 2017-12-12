Resident Evil 7 End of Zoe has new monsters, new combat, and an old face

A new trailer for Resident Evil 7 is now available for your viewing enjoyment, and for fans of Capcom's newest chapter in the horror franchise, the emphasis is on "enjoyment". While the first minute of the trailer is content you may have seen already, what's next - a tease of the free End of Zoe DLC - should get you excited. Have a look:

Without delving too heavy into spoilers for the uninitiated, Zoe is a member of the Baker family - that's right, the deranged and infected lot that tortured and hunted down players in the main story. But unlike the rest of her kin, Zoe retained a sense of individuality and resisted transforming into a monster. At one point, players had to decide whether they'd leave behind Zoe or Mia (the player character's wife). End of Zoe makes the choice to leave behind Zoe canon, and tells the story of what happens when her uncle finds her body (infected but still alive and... probably... mostly still human).

So why is Resident Evil 7, a game which has been out since January, getting a new trailer today? Well for starters, the aforementioned Zoe-focused DLC has just become available for those who already own a copy of the base game. But if you've managed to hold off on this modern classic so far, the new Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition (also available as of today) bundles everything you've missed into one package: the base game, Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Banned Footage Vol. 2 DLC, Not A Hero DLC, and End of Zoe DLC.

Now, go tell Aunt Rhody, go tell Aunt Rhooooody, go tell Aunt Rhody, Gold Edition's in stores now.