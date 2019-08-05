Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (August 5-11)

1. In case you've been hiding in a bunker, Fortnite Season X has begun

Can you believe we're already up to Season 10? Well, Season X if you want to use the proper terminology now, because Fortnite is going back in time with the new Rift Zone. Certain parts of the map are changing to be like they once were, so welcome back Dusty Depot and the famous factories, and as the Rift Zone moves around, more places are expected to change. There's also new vehicles called Brutes, which are essentially huge mechs that two players can control; one on movement, the other on the weapons. Titanfall battle royale, anyone? Wait a second…

What: Fortnite Season 10 (X)

Where: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, iPad, Android, Raspberry Pi, Washing Machines, Nokia 3310

When: Out now

2. Age of Wonders: Planetfall takes you to the future of strategy

The Age of Wonders series of strategy games has been dormant since Age of Wonders 3's last expansion came out in 2015. It apparently pulled a Rip Van Winkle, because now it's woken up in the sci-fi future. Age of Wonders: Planetfall trades the usual fantasy motif for sci-fi action on an alien world, using the new environment to let players build their not-kingdoms with six new factions. You could sign up with the cyber-zombies of the Assembly, ride dinosaurs with the Amazons, or just be all human and stuff with the Vanguard. Whoever you pick, you can reach victory through military might, diplomacy, or stranger strategies.

What: Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Where: PC

When: August 6

3. Can Playmobil: The Movie build on Lego's cinema success?

Can Playmobil: The Movie turn a beloved children’s toy into a giddy blockbuster movie that reaches the same comedic heights as The Lego Movie? Judging by the reviews, the answer to that question is a resounding no. Still, there’s a lot of promise in the Playmobil movie, which sees Anya Taylor-Joy’s human character, along with her brother, turned into plastic figurines. When the brother goes missing, it’s down to Taylor-Joy and a James Bond-type spy - voiced by Harry Potter, I mean, Daniel Radcliffe - to find him. Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Kenan Thompson are also part of the voice cast, so how bad can it be?

What: Playmobil: The Movie

Where: UK cinemas

When: August 9

4. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will make you feel like a (terrified) kid again

Based on the series of children's anthologies that mentally scarred a generation, this horror adaptation doesn't hold back despite its family friendly rating. That's no surprise when you realize master of monsters Guillermo del Toro is producing (he's a longtime fan of the books and even owns some of the original illustrations) and André Øvredal is directing. Øvredal previously made the brilliant but scandalously underrated The Autopsy of Jane Doe, and the same horror chops are on show here. Prepare to need a night light to go to sleep after this one.

What: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Where: Movie theaters

When: August 9

5. GLOW season 3 goes all-in on its big trip to Vegas

Even if you don’t know your suplexes from your side headlocks, GLOW proved long ago that you don’t need to be a dyed-in-the-wool wrestling fan to enjoy its inimitable mix of explosive melodrama, hard-hitting action, and some of the strongest female leads on TV. Season 3, though, is looking to shake things up in a big way with a detour to Las Vegas and the introduction of Geena Davis as the luxuriously named entertainment director Sandy Devereaux St. Clair.

With the spectre of opening night in Vegas looming large, the third season sees the girls pulling out all the stops to make GLOW a bonafide success. Amid the neon-lit backdrop of the seedy, temptation-filled Strip, the series also has to overcome the Netflix three-season cancellation curse. If this is goodbye, GLOW is looking to go out like any good pro wrestler would: by putting on one hell of a show and leaving the audience wanting more.

What: GLOW season 3

Where: Netflix

When: August 9

