Red Hood Jason Todd gets his own brand new Robin as he comes to the Batman White Knight universe

Writer/artist Sean Gordon Murphy's Batman: The White Knight universe will expand again in July with a two-issue limited series focusing on the second kid sidekick to take on the identity of Batman's crime-fighting partner Robin in core DC continuity: Jason Todd.

(Image credit: DC)

Batman: The White Knight Presents - Red Hood will be co-written by Murphy along with Clayton McCormack, with art from Simone di Meo and colorist Dave Stewart, and, as the title indicates, it'll focus on the White Knight-verse version of Jason Todd, the former Robin turned violent gun-toting vigilante the Red Hood.

In the story, Jason Todd turns to his predecessor as Robin, Dick Grayson/Nightwing for help in a mission to save Bruce Wayne from the villainous Derek Powers (fans of Batman Beyond will know Powers as one of that franchise's core villains).

What's more, Jason's bloodthirsty methods will be challenged when he takes on a Robin of his own, a girl named Gan, described in the announcement as "a local girl from East Backport who needs his help to save her neighborhood from a super-criminal terrorizing its citizens."

(Image credit: DC)

"People have been asking me for years about Jason Todd in the White Knight universe," states Sean Murphy in the announcement.

"We are trying to reinvent Jason into the Beyond timeline, while also honoring what made him so compelling for readers in the first place."

Batman: The White Knight Presents - The Red Hood #1 goes on sale July 26 with a cover from Murphy himself, two covers from series artist Simone Di Meo, and two covers from artist Olivier Coipel. Stay tuned to Newsarama for DC's full July 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

(Image credit: DC)

Batman: White Knight Presents - Red Hood is just one of the many new Batman comics DC has planned for release in 2022 and beyond.