Razer's new soundbar will track your head and change the audio to match it - no, seriously

Razer's never shy at revealing new gear, lines, or plain weird stuff at CES, and this year's expo is no different with one of the most interesting bits of gear being the new Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar which will track your head movement. Yes, you read that right.

Building on the solid Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar which came out in the middle of last year, this new Pro variant looks to offer as premium experience as is possible from a single soundbar for gaming and entertainment - and the centerpiece is that AI head tracking. This works by enabling the built-in IR camera to detect your position in real time, adjusting as you adjust your position. The camera then 'tells' the soundbar to alter the audio beams accordingly, aiming to give you the best audio no matter what you're fidgeting with or if you change from upright to slouching down in your seat. Interesting, right?

The proof will be in the pudding/testing of course, but it's a solid way to engineer something into a soundbar that will look to emulate something that you can only usually get in much more expansive surround sound sets or gaming headsets. I just hope it's not a gimmick.

(Image credit: Razer)

The audio beams will offer what Razer claims to be 'true-to-life 3D audio', and positional audio that you would only normally get from the best gaming headsets. This could prove awesome - especially so from a single-unit soundbar too. Throw in the usual THX-goodness - available in two distinct modes - and some excellent Razer RGB features (of course) and it does look to be stacking up nicely.

(Image credit: Razer)

The overall audio quality of the Leviathan V2 was good but a little middling overall when I tested it last year (especially when testing adjacently to other bars), so if that improves accordingly, along with the new tech, with the V2 Pro's multi drivers, then this could be the soundbar you've been looking for, and something to give the best computer speakers and best gaming sound systems a run for their money.

The Leviathan V2 Pro will be available later this month and will have an MSRP of $399.99.

