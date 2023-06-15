Ranking Starfield food in order of appeal: From Trilo Bites to a simple slice of toast

Starfield will send us into an expansive universe filled with lots of planets and cities to visit. With so much scope for discovery, keeping our energy levels up will be as important on our travels as a nose for adventure. Happily, as Bethesda demonstrated in the Starfield Direct, there will be a variety of foodstuffs to consume during our journey across the cosmos to do just that.

Yes, just like Fallout 4 and Skyrim, Starfield has its very own brand of cuisine to tuck into, from some familiar bites to dishes that are a little more out of this world. During the showcase, the studio gave us a look at the in-game inventory to show off how much detail is packed into every object. Alongside weapons and spacesuits, we got to see some food item examples, along with descriptions for everything we can chow down on.

And since I'm all for appreciating food in both games and the real-world, I can't resist taking a closer look at the meals on offer in Starfield and ranking them based on their appearance and description. While we only got to see a small slice of the menu, there are certainly some rather unusual refreshments to pick up and try out this September.

7. Midnight Delight

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Description: "A snack made from a smattering of available ingredients"

Status effect: Restores 5 health

This looks like a hunk of mystery meat vac-packed for space. Because, well, that's pretty much what it is. Well, actually, we don't know what it's made of, which is enough to put me off already. Add the word "smattering" into the mix and I'm not reaching for this snack unless there are no other options available. Nothing about it sounds or looks appetizing. With hodgepodge ingredients, and the fact that it only restores 5 health, makes this a necessity over taste. Hey, maybe it's delicious, but would you be willing to try that? No thanks.

6. Trilo Bites

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Description: "Small alien arthropods, sauteed and served with whipped butter"

Status effect: Restores 15 health

These look like roaches, and on a surface level, I wouldn't be quick to reach for them. Maybe the sautéing does wonders for its taste, though. As my colleague Leon Hurley pointed out, this menu item is very Bethesda. After all, we've gotten to munch on the likes of Crispy Squirrel Bits, Iguana on a Stick, and Deathclaw Steak - among other delicacies - in Fallout 4. It makes sense that we'll encounter some alien ingredients to turn into meals as we go to various planets. It's maybe something I would try if I could just get past the arthropod thing, and whipped butter might also help disguise what you're eating. It definitely gets bonus points for the name, though.

5. Toast

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Description "A slice of toasted white bread. Best enjoyed when buttered or jellied, but can be eaten 'as is' in a pinch"

Status effect: Restores 3 health

Definitely one of the more boring and less adventurous foods on show. Still, it gets points immediately for being toasted at just the right level (for me, anyway). I wouldn't take it as is given the option of course, but as a hungry space explorer, there's no way I'd turn it down if there was no butter in the immediate vicinity. I can imagine this being a welcome little slice of home when you're out in the deep, cold expanses of the universe. Still, it's quite run of the mill, so it feels right to put this somewhere in the middle of our ranking. Reliable sustenance when you need it.

4. Orange Juice of Transcendence

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Description: "Rumored to be the most refreshing orange juice in all the Settled Systems"

Status effect: -1 Health/s for 1m, 8 O2 for 5m

The name is certainly making a very bold statement for what appears to be one very outwardly ordinary looking individual carton of OJ. But hey, this is space, right? Maybe the creators have really nailed down the science behind refreshment as the rumors claim, and it quenches thirst for long stretches of time as we explore galaxies. Interestingly, it looks like it has a practical use beyond healing that speaks to the rumor, giving us additional 02 for five minutes. Now that's what I call one very handy beverage… although it does take away a little health in exchange. You'd expect them to jazz up the packaging though.

3. Synthameat Steak

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Description: "Butcher's Best steak. Made from Synthameat, the Settled Systems premiere synthetic meat product."

Status effect: Restores 15 health

I very much love the packaging and little details on the steak here. A lot of products look perfectly packed for space flight as you'd expect (just like the "Midnight Delight"), and this is no exception. Sure, it doesn't look particularly appealing in its raw form, but prepared just right, and this slab of Snythmamet could very well be the centerpiece for one very tasty meal. Just imagine tucking into a steak with a side of "chipped potatoes" for a fancy dinner date with one of the Starfield companions. The packaging is also gold, so perhaps that speaks to its quality. It is Butcher's Best, after all. Plus, it's always great to see a vegetarian option.

2. Patty Melt

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Description: "A hamburger patty smothered in cheese and grilled on toast, usually with a side of chipped potatoes".

Status effect: Restores 15 health

This right here looks like something I'd happily tuck into after a long day of planetary exploration. You know, something quick and easy that satiates hunger and pleases the taste buds… Well, you'd hope so anyway. The dish rests on a metal pan complete with checkered greaseproof paper, which makes it look like it's come hot off the fryer in some spacey diner in one of the Starfield cities. We don't yet know if there'll be eateries, but this sure gives off that impression.

1. Ta'ameya Pita

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Description: "Two Falafel-stuffed flatbreads, drizzled with yogurt sauce"

Status effect: Restores 15 health

You can't go wrong with a falafel pita, and as popular street food fare, this looks like a great meal to reward a hard day of adventuring as a member of the Constellation. It may not literally be out of this world compared to some of the alien cuisine on the menu, but it's sure to be very tasty, and that's what this is all about, right? I don't know about you, but if I had to live off of Midnight Delights and toast for a stint across the galaxy, I would demolish a pita.

