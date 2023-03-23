Primordials Legends: Hollow Hero is a game about a combat wombat

Primordials Legends: Hollow Hero is a game where you play as an anthropomorphic wombat with special powers. Need we say more?

Well, handily enough, we can say more because it just got a new trailer as part of the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

In this new footage, we get a look at Brunt - the combat wombat - in action, specifically her ultimate ability, which is known as Ruberoite Rage.

Wishlist Primordials Legends: Hollow Hero on Steam now (opens in new tab)

Primordials Legends: Hollow Hero is an adventure set in a fantasy world known as Eirdal, where Brunt will be tasked with saving her people by traveling to unknown lands. She's seeking a power that seems to have resurfaced, and where it originated from in the first place. Brunt also seems to have a special connection to the power and the world around her that's quite unique.

As you can hear in the trailer, the entire game is narrated by Brunt's adoptive father, who's telling us of her experiences. These will include fighting various insects, platforming to scale the environment, solving puzzles, burrowing, and more.

Whether the game will address the fact that wombats poop in cubes hasn't been mentioned.

There's no release date for this one yet, but you can wishlist Hollow Hero on Steam (opens in new tab) now if you want to stay updated.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).