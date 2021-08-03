Pokemon Unite patch notes reveal that Charizard will become even stronger whilst Gengar and Eldegoss take a hit

The latest Pokemon Unite patch notes include tweaks to the stats of specific Pokemon, along with other bug fixes and a new feature test just a few weeks after launch.

According to the patch notes laid out by the Pokemon Unite website , Pokemon such as Charizard, Venusaur, Wigglytuff, and more will have some of their movesets increased. For example, Charizard’s Flamethrower, Fire Punch, and Flame Blast moves have all been strengthened when used against opposing Pokemon.

Attention, Trainers! #PokemonUNITE will be receiving an update this Wednesday, 8/4. Changes include balance adjustments to several playable Pokémon.

Although the majority of the fixes increase select Pokemon’s abilities, some have been toned down for the sake of balance: for instance, Gengar's Hex move has been noticeably downgraded, and Eldegoss’ HP restoration is now decreased when using both Cotton Guard and Cotton Cloud Crash.

Other changes detailed in the patch notes include bug fixes, text fixes, and a test release for a new spectate feature which will run between August 4, 2021 at 12am PDT / 3am ET / 8am BST until August 6, 2021 at the same time. This new feature will likely allow players to watch their friend’s game live as is common in many other multiplayer games, judging by the name.

Pokemon Unite is available now for free on the Nintendo Switch and fortunately does not require a Nintendo Switch online account to play online . The new update will be released tomorrow August 4, 2021 at 12am PDT/ 3am ET / 8am BST and will require players to restart their game in order to download it.