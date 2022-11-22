Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have worked out how to jumpscare each other in co-op

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are getting jumpscared during cutscenes by other Pokemon.

As first uncovered over the past weekend by the Twitter user below, a random Ursaring appeared to pop up out of nowhere during a cutscene, giving the player the fright of their life. There wasn't any initial explanation for how the jumpscare actually happened, but after some co-operative detective work, the player has actually figured it all out.

we had the idea and confirmed that it was when friends sent out pokemon. here's the result lmfaohttps://t.co/80KaLrAnApNovember 21, 2022 See more

Apparently, Pokemon popping up during cutscenes in Scarlet and Violet originates from friendly players deploying their own Pokemon. If your in-game friend sends out a Pokemon of their own between where the camera and your player character are positioned, it'll briefly flash up for you, before rapidly disappearing again in the blink of an eye.

It's a solid effort from these Scarlet and Violet players in figuring out exactly what the hell is going on here. And hey, if you want to cause mayhem and mischief for your friends in either of the new Pokemon games, now you know exactly how to go about doing just that.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mark the first time players can group up together in teams of four, and go about exploring the open world together. You can even cook up a picnic for you, your Pokemon, and your friends in both games, the eating animations for which some players found particularly hard to swallow last week when both Gen 9 games launched.

