Monster Hunter gets the collab of the century: Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s resident stalker Cinnamoroll joins Capcom’s puzzle game to stare at you without blinking

Monster Hunter developer Capcom has just joined with Japanese cute factory Sanrio to fill its mobile game Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles with the angelic doggy Cinnamoroll, and I'm literally crying and throwing up.

Some may know Cinnamoroll simply as the "shy, but very friendly" sugar cloud Sanrio purports him to be on its website. Others – those who don't shrink from the harsh truths of life – who play Hello Kitty Island Adventure instead recognize the bipedal puppy as a merciless stalker. Either way, you have to admit that he's pretty face-meltingly adorable, right?

"Available now through Sunday, March 16," says a press release, "players can team up with Cinnamoroll as the friendly pup trades his usual café hangouts for the wild, monster-filled landscapes of Monster Hunter Puzzles to complete challenges and earn extra-sweet themed items."

These items include a Cinnamoroll house customization, which transforms the facade of your home into the confectionery creature's menacing head, surrounded by pink cupcakes instead of a front yard's more typical flower pots. Players will also be able to earn cosmetics like the Cinnamoroll backpack, full-body suit, and just his turquoise eyeballs, so that they can experience what it's like to have no eyelids, too.

A trailer demonstrates: Cinnamoroll, waddling out onto cobblestones like his stumpy little legs are made of cookie dough, turns to wave at you without blinking. During Felyne Isles' match-3 gameplay, hucking your character in the head-to-toe Cinnamoroll suit allows it to, likewise, gaze out into the abyss. Does the abyss stare back? That's for you and Cinnamoroll to know.

