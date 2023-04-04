Overwatch 2's new hero Lifeweaver is a "main healer" to "rival Mercy"

Blizzard has fully revealed Overwatch 2's brand new support hero, Lifeweaver, and his full suite of abilities. According to Blizzard, these abilities make Lifeweaver the perfect "main healer."

The hero leaked just ahead of Blizzard's full announcement on Tuesday, but we're still just now learning a bunch of new details that weren't included. For example, Lifeweaver's origin story as a scientist aiming to bring nature and technology together to heal the world.

Learning that, you might be unsurprised to hear Lifeweaver is best used as a main healer, with a primary attack called Healing Blossom that, when charged, fires off a healing burst with a solid range to a damaged ally. Lifeweaver's secondary attack is called Thorn Volley, and it rapidly fires a spread of projectiles.

Petal Platform can be used to throw a trap that'll spring upwards when someone steps on it, whether that be a friend or foe. Rejuvenating Dash is a quick sprint with mild healing effects, while Life Grip can pull an ally to your location and protect them on their way. Lifeweaver's passive drops a healing item when he dies, and his Ultimate, Tree of Life, puts down a tree that instantly heals allies upon sprouting and continues healing periodically as long as it stands.

During a recent group interview which GamesRadar+ attended, hero design producer Kenny Hudson explained why Lifeweaver is described as a main healer:

"Primary fire healing, if you charge it 100% of the way, that's your best heal. We've seen internally that it does more healing than a lot of the roster. And before we even had art or a model of Lifeweaver, we were talking about Lifeweaver as someone who could rival Mercy. I'm not sure where he lands on the charts now, but that's what we were aiming for."

