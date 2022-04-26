Secure your Overwatch 2 beta invite by watching your favorite streamer for 4 hours

How do you get into the Overwatch 2 PvP beta? Choose a participating Twitch streamer and start watching.

The Overwatch team has partnered with Twitch in celebration of the Overwatch 2 beta launch and will be showcasing a series of Overwatch 2 streams for a limited time. The first campaign, which will utilize Twitch Drops to bring in new players, begins on Wednesday, April 27 at 10AM PT and will run through 6PM PT the same day.

During that time, you'll need to watch participating streamers, including xQc, Pokimane, and the PlayOverwatch channel, to secure an invite. As Andy Belford, Overwatch 2's senior manager of community development, outlined on Twitter, anyone who spends four or more hours watching any of the participating streamers listed in the latest Overwatch 2 blog post will be guaranteed beta access.

Just so we're all on the same page: 27 APR - 4+ hours watched of any of the participating channels on this blog is guaranteed beta access. Make sure your Blizzard account is connected to Twitch, and claim your drops:

Before you start watching, however, you'll need to make sure you link your Battle.net and Twitch accounts to earn your beta drop. Once you have your key, you'll need Overwatch installed to access the beta. If you don't already own the game, you'll be able to download a free trial version available during the beta.

Don't have time to sit and watch four hours of gameplay this week? There will be additional Overwatch 2 beta streams and content coming up, and Blizzard has promised more information on how you can access future betas. Timed access may make this a tricky bet for anyone who's unavailable during these limited periods, but for now this does seem like the best way in if you want to play Overwatch 2 PvP early.

