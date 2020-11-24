Developer Modus Studios has provided a better look at the first major crossover DLC for its upcoming brawler sequel, Override 2: Super Mech League, in which four characters from the acclaimed Ultraman franchise will be entering the arena as playable brawlers. This new trailer debuted during the Golden Joystick Awards broadcast on Nov 24.

The Ultraman fighters will be available exclusively to those who order Override 2's Deluxe Edition on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch, starting with Ultraman himself, who will be accessible in-game from launch day this December 22.

The other three DLC fighters, Bemular, Dan Moroboshi, and Black King, will arrive shortly after, sometime in Q1 2021, as part of the Deluxe Edition's Ultraman season pass. You can watch the trailer for Ultraman's gameplay reveal above, which gives you a good idea of his unique moveset and abilities.

Even without this exciting crossover, there's plenty of reason to pick up Override 2: Super Mech League next month. Promising a more ambitious expansion of everything you love about the 2018 original, Modus' sequel introduces plenty of new features into its addictive robot brawls, from a comprehensive Career mode to environmental hazards that can be used to turn the tables on any foe.

You can also anticipate plenty of fun from the seamless online and local co-op or versus modes available from the get-go in Override 2, alongside support for cross-platform play between those going toe-to-toe across their respective systems of choice, and a free next-gen upgrade for those who purchase the PS4 or Xbox One version.

You can head to this link to find out even more about Override 2: Super Mech League, or pre-order your copy of the Ultraman Deluxe Edition now for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, or Nintendo Switch ahead of its release in just a few weeks time.