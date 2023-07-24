Florence Pugh isn't naked in some versions of Oppenheimer

By Bradley Russell
published

Indian censors have changed an Oppenheimer scene with a distracting piece of CGI

Florence Pugh and CIllian Murphy in Oppenheimer
(Image credit: Universal)

Oppenheimer has been censored in some regions – leading to the inclusion of a CGI dress in one scene involving Florence Pugh’s Jean Tatlock.

As confirmed by IGN, the intimate moment between a post-coital Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his Communist lover sat across from each other – the last time they meet – has been changed for Indian audiences. Instead of showing flesh, the censors opted to cover Pugh’s body with a black dress. You can see a screenshot of the scene below. Don't worry, it's safe for work.

See more

There are also reportedly multiple other acts of censorship in the three-hour film, which depicts the life of physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer and his most infamous work, the creation of the atomic bomb.

They include Pugh’s back being censored during a sex scene with Oppenheimer in the biopic’s first act, as well as a warning about smoking. We imagine they got a lot of use out of that one.

Indian censors had previously courted controversy by suggesting cuts to David Fincher’s The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo in 2012. The movie, which stars Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara, was ultimately pulled from release in the country.

The cuts and changes in India and in other regions haven’t affected Oppenheimer’s global box office, which currently stands at $175 million after its opening weekend.

Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh, is currently in cinemas. For more from the film, check out our Christopher Nolan discussing Oppenheimer's R Rating, our interview with Emily Blunt, and why Barbie and Oppenheimer make the perfect double bill.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.