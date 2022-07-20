Oops, the Destiny 2 Summer Solstice added buggy boss-melting guns

Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2020 event is here, and, in turn, so is a new boss-melting bug.

The summer soirée adds two new weapons to the mix – the Something New hand cannon and the Compass Rose shotgun. What’s causing problems, though, is a new, unique Origin Trait called Dream Work. Normally, you can automatically reload either weapon by getting an assist, potentially overflowing the magazine. Right now, though, you can overflow the magazine of another weapon by simply swapping to it and waiting for a teammate to get a kill after you deal damage.

While that bug allows you to empty something like a rocket launcher ammo cartridge without having to reload, a group of Destiny 2 players have taken to using the exploit on the Fourth Horsemen shotgun. Why? Well, as the clip (opens in new tab) below demonstrates, you can completely flatten most bosses that come your way – there are fewer things Destiny 2 players love more than a good cheese, after all.

Caiatl is stunned #Destiny2 #MOTW pic.twitter.com/7fOPm2XlxlJuly 20, 2022

At the time of writing, Bungie has yet to flag the issue on Twitter, though we imagine it’s only time until this gets fixed. In the meantime, enjoy your cheese.

If you want to get either of these new weapons for yourself, you want to head to the event-exclusive Bonfire Bash mode that’s hanging around as long as Solstice of Heroes is here. The chances of getting either are random, so you may be grinding this one out for a bit.

While Destiny 2 gets a Summer Solstice event each year, this time, the event has got a bit of a rework. Not only do you have re-rollable armour, but you’ve also got no "pesky objectives".

