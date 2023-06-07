One of 2022's best JRPGs just passed one million sales

One of 2022's best RPGs has crossed the one million sales mark around the world.

Earlier today on June 7, Square Enix announced via Octopath Traveler's Japanese-facing Twitter account that Octopath Traveler 2 had surpassed one million copies sold around the world. There's a lovely little illustration of Throne the thief, Ochette the hunter, and Osvald the scholar to celebrate the milestone.

『#オクトパストラベラーII』の世界出荷＋DL本数が100万本を突破しました！本当にありがとうございます！記念イラストはアートチームの漆原さんより、とあるパーティチャットをイメージしたものです。今後とも『オクトパストラベラー』シリーズをどうぞよろしくお願い致します！#オクトラ２ pic.twitter.com/o78VPgKZkNJune 7, 2023 See more

This is quietly important news because, earlier this year, it seemed like Octopath Traveler 2 was a big sales disappointment. In Japan at least, Team Asano's new JRPG reportedly sold just 78,000 copies at launch across PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, making it one of the worst Japan game launches for Team Asano to date.

Octopath Traveler 2 managing to sell one million units around the world a few months later is nothing but great news for the sequel, and Square Enix. It's an absolute banger of a JRPG as well, confidently building on the great formula established in the original game, which made the news of its disappointing launch sales in Japan all the more perplexing.

And honestly, this news is just a great win for Team Asano. The Square Enix studio has been quietly putting out some stellar games over the last few years, including Bravely Default 2 and the Live A Live remake last year. It's really nice to see Team Asano's games, with their glorious 2D-HD art style, resonating with players around the world.

Last month in May, the Live A Live remake director said he'd love to make a sequel to the beloved cult classic. Who knows, maybe Octopath Traveler 2 crossing the one million sales mark could given Team Asano the freedom it needs to pursue another Live A Live game.

