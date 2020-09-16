Oddworld: Soulstorm gets a new gameplay trailer featuring Molluck's return

The Oddworld adventures will continue in the new console generation with Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is coming to PS5 , PS4, and PC. A new trailer for the funky puzzle-platformer aired at today's PS5 showcase, and it puts the spotlight on antagonist Molluck.

Molluck is a returning baddie from classic Oddworld games like Abe's Odyssey and New 'n Tasty. His exact role in Soulstorm remains unclear, but he's clearly a central figure this time as well. Soulstorm is itself an expanded remake of Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus, so there's bound to be some hefty story implications for Molluck's part.

Creative director Lorne Lanning offered an overview of the setup in the extended version of today's trailer. "Our unlikely hero Abe finds himself fresh off the back of freeing his people from the nefarious Rupture Farms," he explains. "He thinks the journey is over, but soon discovers it has only just begun. The stakes are higher, the threats are larger, the obstacles are more devious, and it's all made possible by the power of PS5."

As you'd expect, Soulstorm will use the same follower mechanic as previous Oddworld games, meaning one slip-up from Abe can lead countless adorable aliens to get powderized, carbonized, mulched, or worse. Compared to the original announcement trailer , the new one focuses more on the set pieces and stakes of Soulstorm, with plenty of drama on top. It also shows us more character close-ups, which seem to be making full use of next-gen power.