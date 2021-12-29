Norman Reedus' social media activity has Marvel fans thinking he wants to play Ghost Rider

This will get your motors running. The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus has long been linked to a role as Ghost Rider in the MCU – and he has fanned the flames further thanks to his recent social media activity.

Reedus has liked several tweets mentioning Ghost Rider in the past few weeks, but things snowballed when he linked to a piece of fan art that depicted Reedus as the motorcycle-riding anti-hero.

From there, Reedus liked a series of tweets clamoring for him to get the part. "The only name I want to hear for Ghost Rider is Norman Reedus!" reads one tweet. Another, again liked by Reedus, says he would be a "perfect" Ghost Rider.

Reedus shooting his shot has led to a response from Marvel fans. "Norman Reedus wants to play Ghost Rider as he should! He is literally fucking perfect role and he would absolutely KILL IT!" says a fan on Twitter. Elsewhere, a user said, "Norman Reedus wants to be Ghost Rider so bad." Another, however, is a little more sceptical: "I think he definitely would like to play Ghost Rider but tbh I don’t think him liking tweets means much."

It’s unlikely anything is set in stone either way, however. There’s been nary a peep about Ghost Rider revving into the MCU anytime soon. It’s likely wishful thinking on Reedus’ part but, as Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio’s own Twitter ‘like’ saga will tell you, there’s plenty of truth hidden in some corners of social media when it comes to Marvel’s future plans.

