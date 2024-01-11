Remember Snakes on a Plane? Well now there's sharks, and the plane is underwater.

No Way Up is a new action-thriller from RLJE films – and it's headed to theaters. In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, a plane crashes into the ocean – and in a totally plausible way, which makes it that much scarier. The remaining passengers (who didn't get thrown out of the plane mid-crash) find themselves in an airlocked galley with time running out. And then come the sharks.

In one particularly goofy scene, one of the passengers checks his phone and announces, to everyone's horror, that he has no service....while they're underwater. Goofiness aside, we'll be seated.

Produced by RLJE films, the official synopsis for the movie reads: "When a plane crashes in the Pacific Ocean and comes to rest on the edge of an underwater ravine, the survivors face a race against time to escape the airlocked galley they are trapped in." The MPA has given it an R rating for "language and bloody/grisly images."

Claudio Fäh (Wilder, Northmen: A Viking Saga) directs from a screenplay by Andy Mayson (The Girl with All the Gifts, Let Me In). The cast includes Colm Meaney (Hell on Wheels, Star Trek) BAFTA Award winner Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), Sophie McIntosh (Brave New World), and Will Attenborough (Dunkirk).

No Way Up is set to hit theaters on February 18, where it will also become available to rent on demand. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.