9 Years of Shadows has just dropped a gorgeous new trailer during the Future Games Show Powered by AMD that's set to music composed by some seriously famous video game composers.

9 Years of Shadows is a Metroidvania set in an abandoned orphanage where you'll have to help explore the memories of the missing orphans and lift the curse that lays over the land. You'll play as Europa, a noblewoman tasked with ending that curse and bringing color back to the world. 9 Years of Shadows is a 2D side-scrolling game that will have you battling bosses with help of your loyal companion named Apino, discovering collectibles, gaining power-ups, and stumbling upon some Easter eggs that will deepen the world's lore. The pixel art style and gorgeous setting will appeal to Metroidvania fans, as well

There will be some serious heartwrenching moments along the way, as Freedom Games is promising a game about healing through embracing our emotions. It makes sense, then, that Freedom Games has gotten some talented composers to create a score that will pull on your heartstrings. The composers are Michiru Yamane (Castlevania), Manami Matsumae (Mega Man), and Norihiko Hibino (Metal Gear Solid), so if the music in the 9 Years of Shadows trailer resonates, now you know why. The entrancing soundtrack is even tuned to 432Hz to offer optimal chances to be soothed. It's certainly a lot less frustrating to die in a Metroidvania when it's set to music like this...

9 Years of Shadows doesn't have a release date yet, but head to its Steam page to add it to your wishlist.