Nightwing #79 explores Dick Grayson's past in this first look preview

Nightwing #79 is set to introduce a new character to the series, just a week before the sold-out Nightwing #78 returns to comic book stores with a second printing.

Nightwing #79 cover (Image credit: DC)

DC has released first look preview pages (see below) to Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo's Nightwing #79, on sale April 20, which includes the first appearance of the new character Heartless.

"Dick Grayson has inherited Alfred's fortune, a puppy, and a whole lot of questions," reads DC's description. "Who is Mayor Zucco, and what is her relation to the man who murdered Dick's parents? What sinister plans does Blockbuster have for Blüdhaven? What kind of dog food is best for a three-legged puppy? To answer these questions, Dick’s going to need a little help from his friends—past and present."

Ah yes, the puppy. Colloquially named 'Bitewing' by fans, the three-legged addition to Nightwing's supporting cast is in need of a permanent name and the choices are Haley, Shadow, Blue, or Hope.

Nightwing #78 second printing cover (Image credit: DC)

Fans can choose the final name by participating in a poll that ends March 30 on the DC Universe Infinite digital service.

Finally, that second printing of Taylor and Redondo's debut issue Nightwing #78 will go on sale April 27.

Nightwing #79 is written by Taylor with art and cover by Redondo, color by Adriano Lucas, lettering by Wes Abbott, and features a card stock variant cover by Jamal Campbell.

Check out the first look preview pages in our gallery.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

