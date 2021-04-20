Nier director Yoko Taro is working on a game he has "no idea how to explain or sell"

Yoko Taro, famed director of Nier and Nier: Automata, is serving as creative director on a new Square Enix game that he describes as "off-beat," "mysterious," and one he has "no idea how to explain or sell."

While speaking on a livestream for the upcoming Nier Replicant remake (via Game's Talk), the game's producer Yosuke Saito described it as "nostalgic" but also "new feeling." We don't know a whole lot more about the game at this point, but at this point it's being planned as a download-only, indie-type game.

As spotted by Gematsu, Taro himself offered up a few other enticing tidbits about the game. Apparently, it's "somewhat unusual" and "off-beat," which shouldn't be a massive shocker to fans of the director. Taro also mused that he hopes for his fans to play the game but isn't sure how to convince them to do so. Curiously, it's mentioned during the stream that the project's in-house developers have said "it looks like it will sell very well."

Taro's most recent work as creative director was on Nier Reincarnation, a mobile title that launched in February. It hasn't been revealed whether the unannounced project is another mobile game or a console experience, but with the way it's being described, it could easily go either way. Regardless, fans of Taro likely have another thoughtful and delightfully weird title to look forward to.

