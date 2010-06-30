Nick Frost and Bill Nighy bring Comic Relief to Kenya

Nick Frost and Bill Nighy have taken their smile-inducing talents to Kenya, in order to visit some projects that Comic Relief supports.

They visited KICOSHEP - a community self-help project supporting orphaned children affected by HIV and AIDS, Pendekezo Letu - an organisation that assists street children escape poverty, and Pamoja Trust - which helps poor urban slum dwellers in Kenya.



Nighy said: “Meeting some of the most impoverished and vulnerable children in the world has been a humbling experience. Yet, despite the adversity these children face, optimism and hope is strong.

"Just seeing how Comic Relief has already made a difference has been incredibly inspiring and with the support from Flying Start, we can enrich the lives of even more children.”

‘Flying Start’ was launched today by British Airways, a new global charity partnership with Comic Relief that aims to raise up to £8 million by 2013 for vulnerable and disadvantaged children in the UK and around the world.

You can see a video Nick and Bill hard at work spreading a little cheer and charity in Kenya below;

Comic Relief was launched in 1985 and has raised over £620million to help change lives. Last year the British Airways gave over £5 million to charitable causes, through customer and other donations.

By launching the Flying Start partnership, British Airways and Comic Relief hope to secure a happy and safe childhood for children everywhere - that’s why every penny, cent or Euro raised through the programme will go to help turn children’s lives around.

For more information on Flying Start or to make a donation, please visit; ba.com/communityrelations

