Martha is Dead, a horror game set in WWII-era Italy, is coming to PS5. In a trailer revealed today at the Golden Joystick Awards, the game's developer confirmed that its upcoming project will be releasing on Sony's new console.

Swapping between backstory depicted in the style of a puppet theatre and clips of the game itself, the new video hints at the story of Martha is Dead. The game takes place in Tuscany in 1944, as against the backdrop of the escalating conflict of WWII, a young woman's body is found drowned in a lake. As her sister, players will have to deal with the fallout of her murder and the trauma of her loss.

Wishlist Martha is Dead on Steam today

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Martha is Dead, development of which was co-funded by the European Union as part of the Creative Europe Programme, was announced for PC and Xbox Series X earlier this summer, but there's been no official word on its PS5 release until now. The game's exact release date hasn't been confirmed, but it's expected to launch sometime in 2021.

This isn't the first time that developer LKA has drawn on Italy for inspiration for its games. The studio, based in Florence, released The Town of Light, another horror title, this time set in an asylum in 1940s Tuscany, on PC in 2016, and PS4 and Xbox One in 2017.