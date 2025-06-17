Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: stock hitting US and UK today
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks are back in action
1. US stock
2. UK stock
3. Live updates
Nintendo Switch 2 stock is springing back into action this week, with planned restocks from GameStop today and handhelds hitting UK shelves with far more regularity. That means anyone wondering where to buy Nintendo's next console could have a clear shot in the near future.
It's been a long road since those early pre-order days, and the two weeks since the handheld's launch have been similarly sparse with stock. The Nintendo Switch 2 has flashed on and off the shelves far more frequently since release day, though, with retailers like Antonline in the US and Very, EE, and Amazon in the UK offering regular drops.
This is far from my first rodeo. I first started stock-tracking when the PS5 and Xbox Series X launched and have built up a wealth of experience over the course of the last five years. That means I know all the tips and tricks to making the most of a hectic restock, and which retailers to prioritize in your hunt. I'm taking you through all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 stock drops right here.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: quick stock check
- ✅ GameStop: Expected today
- Best Buy: Check stock
- Antonline: Check stock
- Walmart: Inflated price
- Target: Check stock
- Nintendo: Check stock
- Newegg: Check stock
- Amazon: No product page yet
UK
- ✅ Ebuyer: In stock now
- ✅ ShopTo: On backorder
- ✅EE: In stock (monthly customers only)
- Amazon: Check stock
- Very: Check stock
- Argos: Check stock
- Smyths Toys: Check stock
- Nintendo: Check stock
- Currys: Check stock
- HMV: Check stock
- John Lewis: Check stock
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US
Antonline | Check stock
Antonline had a good run last week, but hasn't had its higher-priced bundles on the shelves for some time now. This one's a reliable bet in the near-future, though you will need to pick up some extra games and accessories to secure the goods.
Target | Check stock
Target's latest Nintendo Switch restock was pretty solid, but it's been quiet ever since.
Walmart | Check stock
Walmart's Nintendo Switch 2 stock has been a little quiet recently, despite the retailer's larger launch event. It may take some time to fill the warehouse again, but it's certainly worth keeping an eye on.
GameStop | Check stock
GameStop is due to drop Nintendo Switch 2 restocks today, though the website is still suggesting this is an in-store deal only. There may be more online drops later on, though.
Best Buy | Check stock
Best Buy was previously reserving Nintendo Switch 2 stock for physical stores, but it looks like that might be changing. The website now states the handheld is simply 'out of stock,' which could mean more online drops are on the way.
Nintendo Store | Check stock
Nintendo hasn't dropped too much of its own stock since launch day, though is one to watch when that second wave of units hit the shelves.
Amazon | Check for updates
There has finally been some movement at Amazon in the last few days. While the retailer hasn't carried anything first-party for some time now, a listing page briefly appeared for the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle and more games are starting to pop back onto the shelves. That listing is currently inactive, but it's worth keeping an eye on.
Newegg | Check for stock
Newegg has been selling the Nintendo Switch 2 at a wildly inflated price via its marketplace sellers recently, but my most recent check reveals those rates have been removed from the site. There's no stock at the moment, but it's worth seeing if normal MSRP resumes with the next drop.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK
✅ ShopTo | Backorder now
ShopTo has the Nintendo Switch 2 on backorder. Once the retailer has more stock back in stock properly, your order will be processed, but for now, you can add one to your basket and check out.
Amazon | Check stock
Amazon had the Nintendo Switch 2 on the shelves just yesterday, with the Mario Kart World bundle bouncing around for a good few hours before disappearing.
Very | Check stock
Very's latest Nintendo Switch 2 restock held out fairly well, but those bundles have been scooped off the shelves now. It's taking a few days for this retailer to re-fill its warehouses, so check back towards the end of the week.
Argos | Check stock
Argos sorts its inventory by post code, so when that restock does jump back into action you may have a better time competing here.
Currys | Check stock
Currys had the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock yesterday with a range of bundles up for grabs. Unfortunately, none of them included the Mario Kart World package deal, and I can't see any in stock today, but I'll keep checking.
Nintendo Store | Check stock
The Nintendo Switch 2 was back in stock at Ninty's own site last week, but no such joy today. This has been a fairly regular site, though, so stay tuned.
Live updates
It's taking roughly five days for UK retailers to restock
I've been watching those restock cadences like a hawk over the last week and right now it's taking about five days for UK stores to drop new handhelds. That can't be taken as gospel - one site could refill their inventory overnight (or simply offer more stock before it's even in their hands), while another may struggle to put the Switch 2 on the shelves more than once a month. However, it's always worth clocking when stores run out and how long it takes for them to come back online.
GameStop's Nintendo Switch 2 listing looks a little odd
The retailer is slated to offer more Nintendo Switch 2 stock today, but online the handheld actually looks like it's $10 off. The $449.99 device has been cut down to $439.99 on the website - of course, it doesn't mean anything if it's out of stock.
Amazon's Nintendo Switch 2 listing page briefly appeared
It's inactive now, but it looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 may be on the cards over at Amazon. Finally. The retailer has had a rocky relationship with Ninty for some time now, removing all its first party games and accessories from the shelves. However, those tensions could be easing - this is definitely one to watch.
GameStop is getting ready to drop in the US
GameStop tweeted that it will be running its own Nintendo Switch 2 restocks today, though it's unclear whether this is online or in store. The website seems to indicate the latter, though it's still too early to say whether some units will drop on the virtual shelves later on.
Ebuyer has stock but there's a catch
The Nintendo Switch 2 is in stock at Ebuyer right now, but there's a considerable delay on delivery. The retailer won't even receive its own inventory until August 30, and shipping after that could take even longer. If you're getting concerned about finding stock, it's worth keeping this order in the back pocket while you hunt for faster drops.