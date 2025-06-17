Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: stock hitting US and UK today

Nintendo Switch 2 stock is springing back into action this week, with planned restocks from GameStop today and handhelds hitting UK shelves with far more regularity. That means anyone wondering where to buy Nintendo's next console could have a clear shot in the near future.

It's been a long road since those early pre-order days, and the two weeks since the handheld's launch have been similarly sparse with stock. The Nintendo Switch 2 has flashed on and off the shelves far more frequently since release day, though, with retailers like Antonline in the US and Very, EE, and Amazon in the UK offering regular drops.

This is far from my first rodeo. I first started stock-tracking when the PS5 and Xbox Series X launched and have built up a wealth of experience over the course of the last five years. That means I know all the tips and tricks to making the most of a hectic restock, and which retailers to prioritize in your hunt. I'm taking you through all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 stock drops right here.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: quick stock check

UK

Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I started tracking high-demand pre-orders back when the PS5 and Xbox Series X first launched and have covered everything from the PS Portal to 30th Anniversary limited edition runs since then. I know which retailers to watch for new stock drops, when those restocks are likely to happen, and how to make sure you finish up with a console in your hands on day one.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Antonline | Check stock

Antonline had a good run last week, but hasn't had its higher-priced bundles on the shelves for some time now. This one's a reliable bet in the near-future, though you will need to pick up some extra games and accessories to secure the goods.



Target | Check stock

Target's latest Nintendo Switch restock was pretty solid, but it's been quiet ever since.

Walmart | Check stock

Walmart's Nintendo Switch 2 stock has been a little quiet recently, despite the retailer's larger launch event. It may take some time to fill the warehouse again, but it's certainly worth keeping an eye on.

GameStop | Check stock

GameStop is due to drop Nintendo Switch 2 restocks today, though the website is still suggesting this is an in-store deal only. There may be more online drops later on, though.

Best Buy | Check stock

Best Buy was previously reserving Nintendo Switch 2 stock for physical stores, but it looks like that might be changing. The website now states the handheld is simply 'out of stock,' which could mean more online drops are on the way.

Nintendo Store | Check stock

Nintendo hasn't dropped too much of its own stock since launch day, though is one to watch when that second wave of units hit the shelves.

Amazon | Check for updates

There has finally been some movement at Amazon in the last few days. While the retailer hasn't carried anything first-party for some time now, a listing page briefly appeared for the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle and more games are starting to pop back onto the shelves. That listing is currently inactive, but it's worth keeping an eye on.

Newegg | Check for stock

Newegg has been selling the Nintendo Switch 2 at a wildly inflated price via its marketplace sellers recently, but my most recent check reveals those rates have been removed from the site. There's no stock at the moment, but it's worth seeing if normal MSRP resumes with the next drop.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

✅ Ebuyer | In stock

Ebuyer has the Mario Kart World bundle on the shelves at its regular RRP, however there's a wait on that delivery. These units are now set to ship from August 30 - that's another two months of waiting.

✅ EE | In stock

EE still has the Nintendo Switch 2 live on the shelves, but it's still reserved for pay monthly customers. This one adds the handheld to your contract, but you'll end up paying more than MSRP for it over the course of the full agreement.

✅ ShopTo | Backorder now

ShopTo has the Nintendo Switch 2 on backorder. Once the retailer has more stock back in stock properly, your order will be processed, but for now, you can add one to your basket and check out.

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon had the Nintendo Switch 2 on the shelves just yesterday, with the Mario Kart World bundle bouncing around for a good few hours before disappearing.

Very | Check stock

Very's latest Nintendo Switch 2 restock held out fairly well, but those bundles have been scooped off the shelves now. It's taking a few days for this retailer to re-fill its warehouses, so check back towards the end of the week.

Argos | Check stock

Argos sorts its inventory by post code, so when that restock does jump back into action you may have a better time competing here.

Currys | Check stock

Currys had the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock yesterday with a range of bundles up for grabs. Unfortunately, none of them included the Mario Kart World package deal, and I can't see any in stock today, but I'll keep checking.