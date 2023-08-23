Extra! Extra! Read all about it! If you want to take a shot at reporting on the most important events of the 1930s, and rise from humble beginnings in Brooklyn to build an international news empire, then you'll get your chance when News Towers launches through early access in early 2024.

Of course, the first step on your journey to becoming a media mogul is to begin construction of your tower, as seen during the Twin Sails Interactive trailer montage at the Future Games Show. To make the news you'll need to set up all of the necessary facilities, from typesetting and compositing to the actual printing presses themselves, and configure them so they all work effectively together.

As your empire grows, you'll be able to expand beyond local events and scour the globe for the hottest news leads, before assigning a journalist to investigate further. Each writer on your team has stats rating their abilities in three specific news genres such as crime, politics, economics, sports, or the arts, and how well your match their skills to the assignment will determine the timeliness and quality of the report you receive.

When the scoops start coming in, it's up to you to decide what stories you want to run, and which leads you'd prefer to bury. There are certain shady groups who will make it worth your while to keep particular information out of the public domain, or cause problems for you if you decide to tell the world what you know – are the extra sales worth the risk, or should you publish anyway for the greater good? Those moral quandaries will be yours to wrestle with when early access to News Tower starts rolling off the presses in early 2024.

