Newegg gaming laptop deal offers this RTX 3070 Ti Lenovo Legion at a record-low price

Hot off the heels of Amazon's Spring Sale, there are still plenty of gaming laptop deals floating around the web. It's just working out which ones actually merit taking seriously. Well, we've stumbled upon one regarding a Lenovo gaming laptop that is definitely worth considering.

Offered up by Newegg, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16ARH7H gaming laptop has now hit a new record low price of $1,299.99 (opens in new tab) at the retailer. This is a saving of $222.00 from its standard MSRP of $1,521.99. Considering it arrives with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 7 6000 Series 6800H processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 11, it's certainly excellent value for money. A gaming laptop featuring these specs usually goes for around $1,600 and even if you purchased these parts separately, you're looking to pay approximately $1,400.

It's a limited-time deal that's not expected to last long, so get on it if interested. For further comparison, we always recommend checking out the best cheap gaming laptop deals on the market, with MSI, HP and Dell all making up some of the top offers available now.

Save $222 - A 14% deduction brings this Lenovo gaming laptop down to its lowest price at the retailer, offering more than $200 in savings. You also get three months of Xbox Game Pass thrown in for free. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 6000 processor, RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11

A great example of what this Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop is capable of is that it can run Elden Ring at 60 FPS in 4K resolution. The likes of Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone can also reach 60 FPS and 80 FPS, respectively. Even then, you can knock the resolution down to 1080P, pushing both battle royale games to 255FPS and 140FPS. So it will more than do the job for anyone who enjoys shooter and big triple-A blockbusters.

