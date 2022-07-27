New Xbox update will make it easier to tell which games you're allowed to play

Microsoft is trialling features that'll let you know which Xbox games you can and can't currently play.

As first announced by Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie in the two tweets below, Xbox Insiders are now testing a few brand new features across Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This feature comes in the form of a slate of new badges, which will let you know if you can't play a game on your Xbox consoles for any particular reason.

In this screen, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance are disc installs where the disc isn’t currently inserted, Rain On Your Parade previously left Game Pass, and Steep belongs to a user that isn’t signed in (and this isn’t their Home Xbox). pic.twitter.com/yvxk3WAf7EJuly 25, 2022 See more

For example, a badge on your Xbox console might denote a game you can no longer play because it's left Xbox Game Pass. Alternatively, another badge might denote a game you don't currently have the disc for inserted in your console or if you're not signed into the Xbox account that owns the license for a particular game.

This feature should help users sift through the deluge of games on their Xbox consoles and tell which games they can and can't play more easily. The new feature should be beneficial considering the hundreds upon hundreds of titles readily available to Xbox Game Pass players and how easily the Xbox dashboard can get cluttered with dozens of downloaded titles.

Right now, it's not clear when this feature could roll out to all Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S owners. Considering Xbox Insiders are usually a fair few weeks, if not months, ahead of the curve for general players, we could be waiting a while before the feature is out in the wild.

Head over to our guide on the best games on Xbox Game Pass for a full list of the titles you should download right now.