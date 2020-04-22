New Xbox Series X logo could be the one we'll see on next-gen game boxes later this year

Microsoft has trademarked a new logo for the Xbox Series X, giving us an unofficial new look at the company's next-gen marketing campaign for its upcoming successor to the Xbox One, which is due to launch this Holiday season.

As discovered on Reddit, the trademark for "Series X" was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on April 16 last week, and contains a full image of the new logo alongside a description of what it'll be used for, which is mainly merchandising.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

While we can't be sure how exactly Microsoft intends to use this new logo, or indeed if it'll use it at all, our guess is that this more condensed imagery is the one that'll be used on game boxes, trailers, and posters to confirm a title is available on the Xbox Series X platform, alongside other consoles (including those in the Xbox family).

With rumours that either Sony or Microsoft is planning to hold a major reveal event within the next few weeks, the registration of this logo could also be taken as evidence that the latter is about to rollout its full marketing campaign for the Series X, which would have likely started at the time of the now cancelled E3 2020 expo.

We've reached out to Microsoft for clarification or comment on the newly discovered trademark, and will let you as soon as we hear anything more.

