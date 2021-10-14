New test footage for possible Robin Williams biopic takes the internet by storm

New test footage from something that could be a Robin Williams biopic showcases actor Jamie Costa doing a stellar job at impersonating the late comedian.

The video shows a moment between Costa's Williams and his Mork & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber, played by Sarah Murphree, as she breaks the news that fellow comedian John Belushi has died. Williams passed away in 2014 and Costa went viral for his impressions of Williams' characters shortly afterward. At the time of writing, the clip, titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene", has over three million views on YouTube.

"I am at a loss of words of how extraordinary this is," one viewer tweeted . "Jamie Costa encapsulates the essence of Robin Williams so perfectly that this "fan footage" for a proposed biopic is a clear sign this truly needs to happen."

"The impression of Robin Williams is amazing, but more than that, the range of emotion here is incredible, from the subtle and dark to warmth to over-the-top exuberance in moments," added another Twitter user. "What rock have I been living under that I hadn't heard of Jamie Costa?"

"HOW?? I mean, HOW does he do that??" wrote another. "It's so uncanny--his face, his voice--that I almost feel like I'm having my leg pulled. This man cannot be real. This has to be the ghost of Robin pulling one on all of us."