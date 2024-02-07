Netflix may already be about to drop its weirdest 2024 release, which involves a woman being turned into a chicken nugget

A new Netflix K-drama could be set to take the trophy for the streamer's weirdest release of the year: comedy mystery series Chicken Nugget.

When Min-ah (Kim Yoo-jung) mistakes a new machine at her father's company for a device to help with her fatigue, she realizes her mistake when she's… turned into a chicken nugget. Her father (Ryu Seung-ryong) and one of his interns (Ahn Jae-hong) – who also happens to have a crush on Min-ah (pre-nugget, we assume) – attempt to turn her back into a human, they both discover "unexpected secrets". The series is set to be released in the first quarter of 2024.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, Chicken Nugget is directed by Lee Byeong-heon. He previously directed 2019's Extreme Job, which went on to become the highest-grossing South Korean movie.

It's not the only Korean title on the way to Netflix this year, either. The streamer announced a whole slate of new releases yesterday (January 6), including crime drama A Killer Paradox, supernatural thriller The Bequeathed, and dystopian action movie Badland Hunters.

There's also the long-awaited Squid Game season 2, which will pick up with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after he wins the games – and he wants to fight back against the organization that nearly took his life. The new season is expected to air sometime this year.

While we wait for Chicken Nugget, Squid Game season 2, and the rest of this year's slate of Korean movies and series to arrive on the streamer, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best Netflix shows streaming right now.