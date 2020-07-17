6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, Peacock, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to watch this weekend

Another weekend, another load of new movies and shows reach streaming services. This week, we have a new contender – Peacock. The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service hopes to rival Netflix and HBO Max and Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus and Quibi and Amazon Prime Video and... are we missing any? Probably. there are so many streaming services around at the moment, that knowing what to actually watch on them is getting harder and harder.

The show most people are talking about is Cursed, which in new on Netflix. The retelling of the Arthurian legend from the point of view of the Lady on the Lake has won plaudits by many critics. Then there are some great movies elsewhere, including War for the Planet of the Apes and Pride and Prejudice. So, what are you waiting for, let's get streaming!

Cursed – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Starring Katherine Langford of 13 Reasons Why, this new fantasy drama looks to tell the Arthurian legend through the eyes of Nimue aka The Lady of the Lake. Nimue (Langford) teams up with a young Arthur to deliver the ancient sword Excalibur. Critics are mixed, but many have insisted it’s “worth sticking with.”

Peacock

Available: US

Universal has launched its new streaming service, and there's a lot to watch. As well as some modern classics – such as Jurassic Park and Downton Abbey – there are heaps of older greats, including multiple flicks from Alfred Hitchcock and a bunch of great sitcoms, like 30 Rock. There are a few price plans for Peacock, and they're quite confusing. First, there's freemium, which gives you access to a bunch of free movies and shows but with adverts. Then there's Premium, which is $4.99 and gives you access to a load of other movies and shows – but also has adverts. To get rid of ads, you need Add-Free Premium, which is $9.99. So, now you know.

X-Men: Apocalypse – Disney Plus

Available: US

Though a little bogged down with CGI spectacle, this introduction to the young versions of our hero mutants is an action-packed, super-powered adventure worth watching. Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, and more are all still teens trying to figure out their abilities when they’re forced to suit up and face Apocalypse and his attempt to rebuild the Earth from scratch. Oscar Isaac, who played the menacing villain, reportedly had to sit with his head rested on a table between takes because all the prosthetics were so heavy – stream it now on Disney Plus to make his day.

Pride and Prejudice – Netflix

Available: US

Looking for a classic period drama full of yearning and respectable social distancing? Thankfully, Pride and Prejudice has finally made its way to Netflix so you can get your Mr Darcy fix. Starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, this cinematic adaptation and it’s sublime score is the perfect wistful antidote for lockdown blues. If you fancy some fun tonal whiplash, however, double-bill it with 2016’s Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

War for the Planet of the Apes – All 4

Available: US, UK

Matt Reeves will soon take on The Batman, and to get ready, it's well worth watching arguably his best movie to date: War for the Planet of the Apes. The final part in the Planet of the Apes trilogy is a masterclass in filmmaking. Centring almost entirely on the CGI apes, the movie plays like a silent movie for many scenes, with Andy Serkis' Ceasar speaking in broken – yet improving – English. Things heat up when the humans fight back again the apes, led by Woody Harrelson.

Natural Born Killers – Amazon

Available: UK

Pulp Fiction came out in 1994 and won accolades around the world. Yet, that wasn't the only Quentin Tarantino movie to have film fans chattering that year. The acclaimed filmmaker wrote Natural Born Killers, which the great Oliver Stone went on to direct. One of the most controversial movies of all time, Natural Born Killers sees Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis play two lovers bonded by their traumatic childhood experiences. They go on to become murderers who are glorified by the media. Yes, that's now two Harrelson movies to get into this weekend!