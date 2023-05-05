The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Congratulations – we made it to the weekend. If you're planning some well-deserved relaxation time and are in need of something new to watch, look no further, as we have another batch of fresh recommendations for you, from animation to political intrigue. First up, if you're in the mood for a binge-watch, all episodes of Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte are now on Netflix, while the whole of the second season of anthology series Star Wars: Visions is out on Disney Plus.

If you prefer a weekly episode drop, there's plenty to choose from, too. Dystopian sci-fi series Silo is now streaming weekly on Apple TV Plus, while political satire White House Plumbers has begun on HBO Max and historical drama A Little Light has kicked off on Hulu and Disney Plus.

As for movies, UK viewers can choose between new rom-com Rye Lane on Disney Plus (for those in the US, it's already on Hulu on your side of the pond) and slasher-comedy Freaky on Netflix.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Available: Worldwide

While we wait for Bridgerton season 3 to return to Netflix, there's some more Regency drama to tide us over with Queen Charlotte. The prequel series revolves around the titular monarch's rise to power and involves two timelines: one, in 1817, in which the character is played by Bridgerton actor Golda Rosheuvel and pressuring her children to produce an heir, and another, 50 years earlier, in which she's played by India Amarteifio and meeting her future husband King George. The cast also includes Adjoah Andoh and Michelle Fairley.

Star Wars: Visions season 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions returns for a second installment on Disney Plus. This time around, there's a fresh batch of animation studios dipping their toes in the world of the Force, including Aardman (of Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit fame), with the help of a voice cast that includes Anjelica Huston, Maxine Peake, Daniel Dae Kim, Daveed Diggs, and Cynthia Erivo.

For more on the show, check out our interview with Aardman director Magdalena Osinska about her stint in the galaxy far, far away.

Silo

Available: Worldwide

Based on Hugh Howey's sci-fi book series of the same name, new Apple TV Plus show Silo takes place in a toxic dystopian future where humans have been forced to live hundreds of stories underground in a giant silo. But who built the silo? And are the regulations in place really there to protect them? The cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, and Common, and the first two episodes are available to stream now.

A Small Light

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu (opens in new tab) in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

A Small Light stars The Morning Show's Bel Powley as Miep Gies, the Dutch secretary who helped her Jewish employer Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) and his family – including his young diary-keeping daughter Anne (Billie Boullet) – go into hiding after Germany invaded The Netherlands during World War 2. The biographical drama is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, with the first two episodes out now and the rest following every Monday.

White House Plumbers

Available: Worldwide

HBO is back with another star-studded drama. This time around, Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson are the stars in question, playing President Nixon's political operatives E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy. The title of the series refers to the group tasked with stopping the leaks of classified information to the press, of which Hunt and Liddy were members – and who were ultimately heavily involved in the Watergate scandal. The cast of the satirical political drama also includes Lena Headey, Domhnall Gleeson, and Judy Greer.

Rye Lane

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Taking place over the course of one tumultuous day in south London, feelgood rom-com Rye Lane sees Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson play two newly single 20-somethings thrown together after a chance encounter on a chaotic journey of revenge, self-acceptance, and questionable karaoke. After getting a US streaming release on Hulu back in March, UK viewers can now catch the movie at home via Disney Plus.

For more on the movie, check out our interview with Oparah, Jonsson, and director Raine Allen-Miller .

Freaky

Available: UK

If you missed slasher-comedy Freaky when it hit cinemas in 2021, now's your chance to catch it at home if you're a UK Netflix subscriber. The movie sees Vince Vaughn and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton as aging serial killer the Blissfield Butcher and bullied high school student Millie who unintentionally switch bodies after he attacks her with a mystical dagger. Happy Death Day helmer Christopher Landon directed the movie, while Jason Blum was on board as a producer.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host.