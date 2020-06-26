6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to watch this weekend

Another week where the cinemas are out of bounds. Yet, we can help you get your cinema fix. There's are a few new Netflix movies and shows to stream this weekend, plus bountiful additions to Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. Whichever streaming service you have, there's something here for you.

A brief rundown of the highlights. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga has been released on Netflix, the movie winning positive reviews for its joyous, obscene comedy. Then there are a few classics on Amazon Prime. We've highlighted Sunset Boulevard, although Peter Jackson's Bad Taste is also available in the US. Then there's The Jungle Book remake on Disney Plus, finally! Below find all the movies and shows you should stream this weekend (June 26).

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Written by Will Ferrell and SNL scribe Adam Steele (with the full cooperation of Eurovision), Eurovision centres on Lars (Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams), an Icelandic pop duo known as Fire Saga who’ve long dreamed of winning the Song Contest and escaping the fjords and mismatched knitwear of their tiny village. Seemingly destined to only play gigs at the local hostelry – much to the embarrassment of Lars’ sea-dog pa (Pierce Brosnan) – the couple get their wish when Iceland’s official entrant is blown up. Can they fulfil their destiny when Sigrit nurses a deep love for Lars, while he suffers from imposter syndrome? Let's hope so.

Sunset Boulevard – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Available: US

One of the most iconic movies ever made, Sunset Boulevard centres on William Holden's Joe Gillis, a down-on-his-luck screenwriter who accidentally ends up spending the night at the house of Norma Desmond, a former silent movie star still hoping to be in the pictures. Gloria Swanson – a former silent movie actress herself – plays the part of Norma impeccably, and Billy Wilder's direction asserts this as certainly one of the greatest movies ever made.

Archer – Amazon

(Image credit: FXX)

Available: UK

If you haven't watched Archer yet, then do yourself a favour and stream this hilarious animated show about a spy agency called ISIS right now! Archer's a loveable, terrible person who's basically James Bond – if 007 worked for his mother and was unable to hold his drink quite so well. There are multiple seasons to get through and if, by the end, you're after more Archer, there's still a few more left to come. Phrasing!

Jungle Book – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: US

Director Jon Favreau breathes new life into one of Disney’s most iconic animated movies in this photo-realistic reimagining of The Jungle Book. Young actor Neel Sethi plays Mowgli and is endearing in every way, holding his own against icons such as Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Idris Elba, and Christopher Walken. It’s hard to forget sometimes that the animals onscreen aren’t real, and you’re not, in fact, watching the Discovery channel. Not to worry, though, the classic songs are still there, though this time “Trust in Me” feels all the more sinister when the snake looks that convincing. It’s a beautiful story and we’re sure it’ll whisk you away, though we won’t judge if you run behind the sofa the first time King Louis appears onscreen.

Legally Blonde – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: MGM Distribution Co.)

Available: UK

This absolute belter surely needs no introduction. Reese Witherspoon stars as the most iconic lawyer in cinematic history: Elle Woods. When Elle is dumped by her stuck-up boyfriend Warner, she gets into Harvard Law School just to prove that he should never have underestimated her. In trying to prove herself to a man and win back a terrible boyfriend, Elle discovers that she’s better than that and finds the career of her dreams and a new purpose. We’ve no doubt pink fluffy pen sales shot-up when this movie hit the big screen. For anyone who doesn’t agree that this is a feel-good classic, we object!

Ocean's 8 – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: UK

Who doesn’t love a heist montage? Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett lead the team in Ocean's 8, a movie where eight very different women with totally different skills come together to pull off the perfect crime at the Met Gala. Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Awkafina, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sarah Paulson make up the other members of the team. Ocean's 8 stands on its own as a gripping crime thriller dripping with cool, and the best bit is that it never takes itself too seriously.